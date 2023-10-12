Youth For Human Rights Condemns Human Rights Abuses And Urges Compulsory Human Rights Education In Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Petition to teach the UDHR in schools being signed at the Lincoln Memorial facing the Washington Monument

Youth for Human Rights materials help teach students what their human rights are and how to respect other's rights.

Free kit for educators to teach human rights to their students. Available at

Despite it being the 75th Anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, these rights are not being applied in conflict zones around the world

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International announced today that it condemns the human rights violations in conflict zones, such as Ethiopia, Israel, and Ukraine, among others. It called for sweeping reforms in human rights and urges all governments to mandate that the 30 rights adopted by the United Nations as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) be taught in schools so they are widely understood and applied.Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) urges the teaching of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in schools including through a petition circulated online. Members also raise awareness in events, such as a Human Rights Walk in September at the Lincoln Memorial for UN International Day of Peace.The human rights violations of the Second World War were the impetus for the discussions and diplomatic work to create the declaration. Despite this, human rights violations on civilian populations are occurring in today's world.The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), when applied, helps to create a human rights culture, whether at the international, national or local level. Even school children benefit on their local playgrounds when these rights are taught in schools and they start life with a firm human rights ethic.With the end of the Second World War and the creation of the United Nations, the international community vowed to take action and never allow gross human rights atrocities to occur again. Thus, 75 years ago on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed, establishing the 30 basic human rights and starting a worldwide awareness campaign.Azhar Haq, the president of the DC chapter of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the September 2023 human rights walk at the Lincoln Memorial, commented,“YHRI Washington, DC chapter is doing its part to forward the message of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We want to bring human rights to all starting with awareness of these basic human rights.”To help teachers around the world, Youth for Human Rights has an educator package which it sends to educators for free when requested. This includes copies of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, educational videos and mini posters for the classroom. These can be ordered at .About Youth for Human Rights:Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world. Its mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts, and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has – and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to .

