Mogee Sendai Japan Hidden Auto Gem

2018 Vehicles Priced at $700 USD for Export to the Caribbean

- R. Graham/Lead Rsearcher

SENDAI MIAGI, JAPAN, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sendai Untouched Auto Gem

Some operations may look small indeed but after partnering with Japan most exclusive operations small is an understatement. Sendai is around 5 hours drive from Tokyo Japan. The people there are so humble, respectful, and kind.

It's the type of place that impressing anyone would be a hard task to undertake. They scrap luxury cars for a living and throw away millions of dollars' worth of auto parts because they are in such large quantities.

As of 2023 the city has less than 1.1 million people and is surrounded by rice farms in every direction. With a wide range of cars just looking for buyers in the car sales and car parts industry. Cars in age ranging from 2017 and up with price tags running from $700.00 USD to $4000 for luxury cars.

The Caribbean and Africa

The Jamaican economy may not be aware of the magnitude of savings that can be offered through Sendai Japan Rice farm and Auto Savings Heavan. Mogee Inc controls a very sizeable operation with customers currently only in the east. The west can now tap into Sendai through mogee. We are inviting the entire car industry to visit Sendai and tour Mogee large operations from car purchases to dismantling, scraping, recycling. Save millions and grow wealth in the west but first a visit to Sendai is the first step.

Nicohlas Williams a born Jamaican and the only person in the entire company that speaks Japanese fluently. Mogee has decided to open this opportunity to the Caribbean and Africa. For more info on visiting Japan please send us an email or call us. If you do not need assistance in traveling to Japan, we welcome you for a private tour at any time.

