CHTA Opens Nominations For The Prestigious 2023 CHIEF Awards

Celebrating Excellence in the Caribbean Hospitality Industry at CHIEF 2023 in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has begun accepting nominations for the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards, recognizing best practices within the Caribbean hospitality industry. This comes as anticipation builds for CHIEF 2023 in November.Nominations & CategoriesThe awards honor member hotels, resorts, attractions, and related enterprises for their exemplary initiatives in 2023 across the following categories:SustainabilityMarketingPeople developmentSocial responsibilityTechnology achievementNominations are open to all active CHTA members in good standing and may be submitted directly by members themselves or by tourism entities, industry partners, and CHTA sponsors.Selection Process & Awards CeremonyAn independent panel of expert judges will select the winners, with the results to be announced at the CHIEF Awards Luncheon, taking place from November 29 to December 1, 2023, at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon.“The 2023 CHIEF Awards celebrate the resilience, innovation, and community spirit demonstrated by our members and partners,” said CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig.“We are honored to recognize these efforts and eagerly anticipate outstanding nominations,” she continued.CHIEF Program Chair Bill Clegg explained that the event was created as an“idea exchange forum” and as such, the actions and results of the award-nominated and -receiving strategies discussed in Miami will be communicated after the conference for adoption by other tourism businesses throughout the Caribbean region.2022 WinnersLast year's winners included The Landings Resort & Spa in St. Lucia for Business Operations; Half Moon in Jamaica for Environmental Sustainability; Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba for Sales and Marketing; and Grace Bay Car Rentals and Sales in Turks and Caicos for Human Resources and Staffing.CHIEF: Exploring the New Era of Caribbean TourismThe Caribbean region's premier engagement, networking and education event for hospitality professionals, CHIEF 2023 will explore the theme“A New Era of Caribbean Tourism: Balancing Tradition, Technology, and Community”. The event will welcome various attendees, including hoteliers, resort owners, attraction operators, vendors, government officials, students, and other hospitality and business stakeholders. This year's CHIEF comes on the heels of the global pandemic and the outstanding recovery of Caribbean tourism. Discussions will focus on cementing the lessons learned, creating a sustainable and resilient industry focused on growth.Attendees can expect general sessions and focused breakouts on timely topics such as AI in marketing and operations, using emerging technologies to future-proof hotels, and fostering a dynamic work environment.“Delegates can look forward to dynamic sessions focused on innovative practices and technologies they can implement to elevate Caribbean tourism. Our goal is for attendees to leave feeling energized and equipped with the knowledge to drive their businesses and our industry forward into the new year and beyond,” said Madden-Greig.For more information, visit .To register for the conference, visit .

