Senator Lindsey Graham says Israel, US must destroy Iran

(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Wednesday that Israel as well as the US must destroy Iran.



In an interview with a US-based news agency, the Republican senator was questioned if he supported the US and Israel "bomb Iran even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement" in the Palestinian Hamas group's raid on Israel. He said, "Yeah."



Graham demanded that Iran bear the consequences if any of the hostages it has abducted are killed and he urged for a concerted military campaign against Iran's infrastructure.



"If there's an escalation of this war against Israel, I'm blaming Iran, and it is now time to put them on notice. They will pay a heavy price. I think we can do all those things. I think if there was a war with Iran, we would win," he continued.



The senator attributed the latest incidents in Israel to Iran as well, saying "If you don't get the connection between Iran and this terrorist activity by Hamas and Hezbollah, you're missing a lot," he further mentioned.

