Microsoft receives notification from IRS to pay extra tax payment of USD28.9B

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Microsoft made an announcement regarding a notification it received from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for an extra tax payment of USD28.9 billion.



This notification is linked to an ongoing dispute between the company and the IRS regarding the allocation of its profits across different countries and regions.



According to the statement, the IRS has demanded an additional USD28.9 billion in taxes, as well as penalties and interest from Microsoft. Microsoft, however, expressed its disagreement with the IRS's request and stated that it is prepared to pursue legal action if necessary.



The statement underscored Microsoft's commitment to adhering to IRS regulations and highlighted its history of tax compliance both in the United States and globally. It noted that the company has paid over USD67 billion in taxes to the US since 2004.



“Microsoft disagrees with these proposed adjustments and will pursue an appeal within the IRS, a process expected to take several years,” the firm declared in its file.



“We believe we have always followed the IRS’s rules and paid the taxes we owe in the US and around the world,” it continued.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107229906