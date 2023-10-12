(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creanord Completes First Cloud Connect Service Monitoring Project

- Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO of CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord announced today that it has completed its first cloud connect service monitoring project providing business customers premium services with continuous monitoring and strict Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantees at a large Tier 1 operator. Creanord used its carrier-grade PULSensor probes together with the PULScore Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) and SLA Management System to provide high-frequency and high-accuracy monitoring together with advanced analytics, reporting and Service Level Agreement reports that meet the requirements of cloud connectivity services of today and tomorrow.Businesses are migrating more and more of their critical compute loads to the cloud as part of their digital transformation journey. Traditionally, normal Internet connectivity services have been used to access the cloud services. However, with the evolving business needs, these types of connectivity services are no longer seen to be stable, reliable, and secure enough for all types of cloud access. Operators now want to offer premium Cloud Connect services to business customers with guaranteed performance, where connection quality is continuously monitored and backed by strict SLA guarantees and reports. The Creanord PULSure solution provides the capability for accurate and scalable service quality monitoring combined with KPI threshold alerting, automated SLA reporting with guaranteed time-to-repair and rebate calculations as well as integrations with the OSS stack over a KAFKA feed.“This is a great achievement for us and further strengthens Creanord's position within the cloud connectivity arena. Our solution has already been used for many years to monitor cloud connectivity and our portfolio is compatible with all major cloud providers. This is the first time that our solution is used in a scenario where the operator guarantees the cloud connectivity with advanced monitoring and SLA capabilities. This is an area where we see strong growth in the future as businesses need to ensure that they have high quality and uninterrupted access to their critical compute loads in the cloud,” says Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO at Creanord.Creanord's PULSure solution for cloud connectivity assurance consists of its powerful PULSensor probes supporting high performance, microsecond-level accurate service monitoring combined with the PULScore performance monitoring and SLA reporting platform with a rich set of APIs for integrations with the operator OSS stack.“Cloud connectivity services are typically a complex combination of different types of layer 2 and layer 3 services combined with resiliency options. The versatile feature set of the Creanord PULSensor probes fitted well with this scenario and provided a flexible as well as highly accurate and scalable solution for our customer. Add the advanced service monitoring, SLA calculation and reporting capabilities of the PULScore system and you have a winning combination,” says Miika Mattila, Director of Sales Engineering at Creanord.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord's solutions, visit .

