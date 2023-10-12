Celebrated Chef Eric Marshall Showcases Culinary Magic At The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chef Eric Marshall serves up a sumptuous meal at The Buccaneer.

Chef Eric Marshall in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, situated on the picturesque shores of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently hosted a culinary experience featuring renowned Chef Eric Marshall, Food Network's Chopped Champion in 2021.The event offered guests an opportunity to savor the exquisite flavors of the Caribbean in an enchanting setting at The Terrace restaurant.During his visit to The Buccaneer, Chef Eric, a Caribbean Food Network Brand Ambassador Celebrity Chef, staged an exclusive food demonstration, taking guests on a gastronomic journey through the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean which showcased his own brand of seasoning, Slapp'n, on pan-seared wild salmon with roasted vegetable coconut sauce, garlic truffle mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus and cherry tomatoes, garnished with fried potato skin.﻿Attendees witnessed Chef Eric's culinary prowess while he shared insights, cooking techniques, and the secrets behind his creations. After the demonstration, guests engaged with the culinary entrepreneur and actor and gained a deeper understanding of the influences of Caribbean and international cuisine.Chef Eric's all-inclusive dining experiences are popular with Hollywood stars, and he has prepared meals for many high-profile athletes, actors, producers and performers. He was a private chef to former Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC, and served as a catering executive chef for Tyler Perry Studios. He has also catered for HBO, Netflix and Squirrel Films.The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort is the most iconic luxury resort in St. Croix. With stunning views in every direction, the 340 acres of oceanfront playground encompasses an 18-hole golf course, eight tennis courts, three beaches, two pools, water sports, three restaurants, a full-service spa and a 24-hour fitness center.For more information about The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort and its culinary offerings, visit .

