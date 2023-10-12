Met Predicts Widespread Rains In J&K From Oct 14

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman on Wednesday forecast widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from October 14-18.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that mainly clear weather was expected in next 24 hours and on October 13,“partly cloudy becoming cloudy” towards evening was expected.“There is possibility of rain/snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places of J&K.”
He said widespread intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was likely with over 75% chances from October 14-18.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was“significant drop in temperature expected across during these days.
The weatherman department has also urged farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14-18. Read Also Snowfall, Rains Dip Mercury In Kashmir Valley MeT Office Forecasts Rain, Snow in Kashmir Valley From Oct 9
He said there may be temporarily disruption of transportation especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop
etc.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102023000215011059ID1107229875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.