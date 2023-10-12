J & K Beats Chhattisgarh 1-0 In Santosh Trophy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K senior men's football team defeated Chhattisgarh 1-0 in the 77th Santosh Trophy on Wednesday at SAG Benaulim Football Ground in Benaulim, Goa.
Winger Raja Musharaf gave J&K the lead in 45th minute of the Senior National Championship match. J&K held on to their slender lead to win their first game of the championship. J&K had earlier lost 2-1 to Gujarat in Game 1.
Coached by Pampore-born Zahid Shafi Mir, the J&K team will now turn their sights at the upcoming fixtures, which pose a tough challenge. J&K next play Kerala on Friday, October 13. They then take on hosts Goa on Sunday, October 15.
J&K will need to win both games to make it to the next round of the competition.
In another Santosh Trophy matchup, Ladakh defeated Haryana 1-0. Abid Ali scored the winning goal for Ladakh in the 79th minute. Read Also STFC, J&K Police Win In Srinagar Premier League Srinagar Wins Provincial Level Girls Football Tourney
