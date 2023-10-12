Two Killed, Four Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed two residents and injured four others in Donetsk region in the past day, October 11.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On October 11, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region: in Avdiivka and Ocheretyne. Four more people in the region were injured,” he said.

Moroz emphasized that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

region comes under enemy fire 98 times, four injure

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 11, Russian troops struck residential quarters of Avdiivka. An 85-year-old man was killed after shells exploded in his own yard.