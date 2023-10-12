Man Killed As Russian Army Shells Chornobaivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 12, Russian troops shelled Chornobaivka, Kherson region, killing an elderly man.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the occupiers shelled Chornobaivka, hitting a residential sector. According to preliminary information, a 70-year-old man was killed,” Prokudin stressed. Read also:
He also noted that the details of the night terror are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians fired 500 shells at Kherson region over the past day, October 11, injuring four people.
