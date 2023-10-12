Enemy Shells 27 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Over Last Day, One Person Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, the invaders fired on 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, and a person was killed in one of the villages.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"The invaders attacked 27 localities - 148 attacks were recorded. 128 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Hulyaipole, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Olgivske, Shcherbaky, Temyrivka, Kamianske, P'yatykhatky, Lobkove and other towns and villages on the line of fire," Malashko wrote.
According to him, the occupants launched a missile attack on Pryvitne, which resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman.
In addition, 11 attacks involving UAVs were registered in Chervone, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Robotyne and Novoivanivka, and seven attacks with MLRS in Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. The enemy shelled Orikhiv with aerial missiles.
According to the RMA, there were 22 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
As reported, on October 11, Russian troops shelled the territory of the Shyroke district in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a woman.
