Kazakhstan Aims To Build AI Data Centers In Co-Op With Major Global Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 12. Data centers
specializing in artificial intelligence will be built in
Kazakhstan, said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
during his speech at the Digital Bridge forum, Trend reports.
"Advanced IT infrastructure is the basis for the future progress
of the digital industry and, in particular, artificial
intelligence. Therefore, its development should be ahead of the
needs of IT developers. I instruct the government to ensure the
construction of data centers specializing in artificial
intelligence within two years," he said.
According to him, for this, Kazakhstan can attract such global
players as Amazon, Google, Mastercard and Citigroup.
"During a recent trip to New York, I met with the management of
these companies, and appropriate agreements were reached. It is
also important to develop a data ecosystem for artificial
intelligence. Big data is essentially the "fuel" for artificial
intelligence," he said.
As Tokayev added, Kazakhstan has already implemented various
solutions in this area.
