Azerbaijani Minister Of Emergency Situations Talks Extinguishing Fire Near Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The forces of the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations showed real
professionalism during search and rescue operations and
extinguishing fire at a gas station near Khankendi city, Minister
of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov said
in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.
Heydarov pointed out that the Ministry of Emergency Situations
demonstrated successful experience in dealing with numerous
emergency situations that have occurred since its
establishment.
"Among them, it's worth mentioning the timely prevention of
danger to a station during a landslide that occurred in the
Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant area [in 2014], the rescue of people
trapped under the debris resulting from the collapse of a 16-story
residential building at the intersection of Nakhchivan and Murtuza
Mukhtarov streets in Baku [in 2007], a fire at an oil refinery, the
elimination of the consequences of an accident at the "Bulla-Deniz"
oil field in the Caspian Sea [in 2013], and an incident on offshore
platform No. 10 at the Gunashli oil field [in 2015]," the minister
said.
The fire which followed the explosion at the gas station near
Khankendi on September 25 was quickly extinguished, preventing it
from spreading, thanks to the dedication and professional
activities of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations.
Azerbaijan immediately responded to the incident and, in order
to provide assistance to the victims, sent an ambulance to treat
200 people.
At the same time, hospitals in Saatli, Sabirabad and Aghdam were
quickly prepared for the reception of the people injured as a
result of the incident, and teams of doctors were sent from Baku to
treat them.
As a result of the operation, rescuers of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations pulled the bodies of 48 people from under the
rubble and handed them over to their intended destination.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations also took the necessary
security measures at the scene.
