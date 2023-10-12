Cypher Environmental Leads Sustainability As A ‘Model’ For Canada-Africa Business Leadership And Excellence

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



applauds Cypher Environmental Ltd. and B2Gold for their outstanding leadership in environmental sustainability, welcoming both companies to Africa Accelerating 2023, opened by the Prime Minister of Canada and attended by senior African and Canadian leaders.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is proud to congratulate Cypher Environmental, whose Cypher Green Roads® initiative ( ) has been recognized as a Canada's Clean50 2024 Top Project award winner ( ) – presented by Delta Management Group and Canada's Clean50.

Todd Burns, CEO of Cypher Environmental will address the Official Closing Reception of Africa Accelerating 2023, the annual 3-day conference organized by The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. This year's event opened on Tuesday, October 10th with opening remarks from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The award recognizes Cypher's commitment to clean technology and serves as a real-world model of Canada-Africa collaboration, while accelerating both trade and investment,” says Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber.

“We are thrilled the Cypher Green Roads initiative was recognized for its impact, innovation, and its ability to inspire and inform on clean technology, especially within the mining industry. The program is global in scope with our first Green Roads project outside of Canada successfully undertaken with B2Gold

( ) in Mali, West Africa as part of their resettlement of the village of Fadougou ( ) – now known as New Fadougou,” says Todd Burns, CEO of Cypher Environmental.

While the resettlement was considered a success, the residents were plagued with dust from the unpaved main road going through the village.“Our Cypher Green Roads program, along with B2Gold's commitment to Social Responsibility initiatives allowed us to bring an innovative cleantech solution to New Fadougou to solve their road dust challenges,” adds Burns.

The impact of the initiative was warmly received by the residents.“The dust bothers us a lot here, especially for our food products at the market. Since the end of the (road) work, we have a better living environment,” comments one New Fadougou resident and community leader.“The advantage is, first of all, better health for us and for the children. Thanks to these developments, we are free to move around, which was practically impossible before. We thank them for that.”

“We are proud to have Cypher Environmental as a member and sponsor of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, joining us on the back of their outstanding display of market-driven solutions to key environmental issues of the day,” says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.“Canada-Africa success stories are a model that can be replicated globally, not just across Canada and African markets.”

“Like Cypher Environmental, we as a chamber would like to extend our sincere gratitude to B2Gold for making this project possible. As members of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, both companies exemplify the values, excellence and commitment to genuine partnership which is vital to the type of success that is to the benefit of all who are involved and impacted,” added Bloor.

About Cypher Environmental:

Cypher Environmental is a global provider of zero environmental impact dust control and road stabilization solutions. Their proprietary solutions are focused on enhancing roadway infrastructure in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way. Many traditional chloride-based products used for dust suppression and road stabilization are harmful to the environment, being highly corrosive, harmful to roadway vegetation and creating massive pollution to fresh bodies of water. Cypher's cleantech road solutions exhibit none of these issues and are used worldwide across 50+ countries for applications in mining, aviation, municipal, agricultural and other major industries. The Cypher Green Roads initiative was formed to better enable Cypher and its customers to share cleantech solutions and their benefits with local communities around the world. The Cypher Green Roads initiative was selected as a 2024 Canada's Clean50 Top Project award winner.

About B2Gold:

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded and remains the steward of the

Canada's Clean50 awards .

The awards were created to annually identify, recognize, and connect 50 sustainability leaders, 10-20 Emerging Leaders and Top Projects from every sector of Canadian endeavor. The firm also annually convenes the Clean50 Summit to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep human caused climate impacts below 1.5 degrees.





