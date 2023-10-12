Kuwait Crude Oil Drops 30 Cents To USD 91.25 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 30 cents to USD 91.25 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 91.55 pb on Tuesday, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. In international markets, Brent futures plunged USD 1.83 to USD 85.82 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 2.48 to USD 83.49 pb. (end) si

