USD Stable At KD 0.308

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The US dollar remained stable vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar on Thursday trading at KD 0.308 and the Euro rose by 0.23 percent to reach KD 0.328 compared to Wednesday's exchange rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said the sterling pound climbed by 0.20 percent trading at KD 0.380, the Swiss franc moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at KD 0.342 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002.

Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)

