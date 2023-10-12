UAE, US Presidents Talk On Latest Mideast Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahayan conferred along with United States President Joe Biden on latest developments in the Middle East.

The Emirati news agency (WAM) said in a report on Thursday that the discussion, that took place over phone on Wednesday, handled a host of issues, with the wellbeing of civilians viewed as a priority.

The two leaders talked of guaranteeing the safe arrival of humanitarian aid, and finding a political horizon that allows for restoration of peace.

The official news agency added that both sides considered efforts aiming to contain the pace of escalation and violence, which would bring forth dire consequences on regional stability and security.

Moreover, the two leaders affirmed the necessity of coordinating global and regional efforts to facilitate immediate pacification and de-escalation.

Relations and strategic partnership between the two nations and ways of developing them were also among the topics deliberated over by the two heads of state. (end)

