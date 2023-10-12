US Aircraft Carrier Arrives In S. Korea Amid Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrived at the South Korean port of Busan on Thursday in a show of force against North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Carrier Strike Group 5, which includes the aircraft carrier, the Aegis-equipped USS Shoup destroyer and other warships, docked at the naval base in Busan, 320 km southeast of Seoul, for a five-day visit, following trilateral naval drills involving the US, South Korea and Japan, according to the report.

The US carrier strike group took part in a trilateral exercise with South Korean and Japanese warships in international waters southeast of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on Monday and Tuesday, the first of its kind since 2016.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea unveiled a new "tactical nuclear attack" submarine early last month.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said the carrier strike group's visit has been scheduled as part of the US commitment to further enhancing the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the peninsula as outlined by their leaders in the Washington Declaration issued in April this year.

During its stay in Busan, the US carrier strike group plans to conduct friendly exchanges with the South Korean Navy. (end)

