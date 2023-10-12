Fed minutes display interest rates to remain elevated for extended period

(MENAFN) Members of the US Federal Reserve anticipate that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period, waiting for inflation to ease, as indicated by the minute of a recent central bank meeting published on Wednesday.



"All participants agreed that policy should remain restrictive for some time until the Committee is confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward its objective," the minute mentioned from the Fed's recent conference on September 19 and 20.



"Several participants commented that, with the policy rate likely at or near its peak, the focus of monetary policy decisions and communications should shift from how high to raise the policy rate to how long to hold the policy rate at restrictive levels," it continued.



On September 20, the Federal Reserve decided to forgo a rate hike for the second time in the current year, maintaining the federal funds rate within the target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, which is still the highest level it has reached in 22 years.



Starting in March 2021, the central bank has implemented 11 rate hikes in an effort to combat record inflation, which reached its highest point in over four decades last summer.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107229837