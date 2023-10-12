Qatar Chamber Examines Obstacles Facing Private Sector With Mol

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) to address obstacles faced by the private sector that are related to the Ministry.

The meeting was chaired by QC General Manager Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi and H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the MoL.

Also present at the meeting were many QC board members, the Director of Labour Relations Department at the Ministry of Labor, Abdullah Al Dosari, and the Director of Legal Affairs Department, Ali Al Yafei.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues, including topics such as company bans and protecting competition when labor moves between companies.

Speaking at the meeting, Saleh Al Sharqi stressed the Chamber's keenness on holding this meeting with the Ministry to address the obstacles hindering the private sector to find appropriate solutions that will enhance the private sector's active contribution to the national economy.

He also noted that this meeting is part of a series of meetings that the Chamber will hold with various ministries and government bodies, aligning with the implementation of public-private partnerships for the advancement of the national economy.

Al Sharqi called on the formation of a working team comprising the Chamber and the Ministry to examine the obstacles faced by the private sector and find appropriate solutions.

In her statement, Sheikh Najwa Al Thani praised the positive cooperation between the Ministry and the Chamber in addressing the challenges faced by the private sector. She also expressed her gratitude to the Chamber for organising this meeting. She praised the QC general manager's proposal to form a working team between both parties.

Sheikha Najwa also indicated that there will be successive meetings with the Chamber to discuss such obstacles, noting that the Ministry would examine the obstacles submitted by the Chamber during the meeting to find appropriate solutions.

She noted that the Ministry is working to launch a host of additional electronic services and programs that will further streamline companies' transactions without the need to visit the Ministry's premises and thereby saving the time and effort of businessmen. These online services will be launched soon.