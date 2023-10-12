QNB Group Announces Successful Refinancing Of Syndication For $2.0Bn Unsecured Term Loan Facility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced the successful refinancing of the syndication for its $2 three year unsecured term loan facility that will be used for general corporate purposes.

This refinancing attracted the interest of global banks and helped further broaden our investor base, according to a statement published Wednesday on Qatar Stock Exchange website.

The refinancing was oversubscribed and demonstrates QNB Groups standing as a high quality issuer.

QNB Group, which was founded in 1964 and listed on Qatar Stock Exchange in 1997, operates through its branches and subsidiaries in more than 30 countries across three continents, offering the latest banking services and products to its customers.