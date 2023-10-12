Qatar's Permanent Representative, UN Official Discuss Rights Of Children Affected By Wars

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) Virginia Gamba. During the meeting, they discussed relations of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations on protecting the rights of children affected by wars.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.