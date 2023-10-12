Ruler Of Ajman Meets Consul-General Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman H H Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates H E Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri on the occasion of beginning his tenure. During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples and ways to strengthen them in all fields. The meeting was attended by Crown Prince of Ajman H H Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.