Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus (PHXGMC) Seeks Visionary Artistic Director To Lead And Inspire

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PHXGMC , a dynamic and inclusive nonprofit organization, invites applications for the position of Artistic Director. We are on the lookout for a visionary conductor and leader to guide our chorus in fulfilling our mission to unite, inspire, educate, and entertain our diverse audiences, members, allies, and supporting partners.About the PositionAs Artistic Director, you will be the driving force behind our artistic vision. Your role will encompass conducting, choral repertoire expertise, and concert planning and execution across a wide musical spectrum. Your leadership skills will shine as you motivate our chorus members and act as a community ambassador, engaging with board members, donors, and partners.Key Responsibilities-Cultivate a positive community atmosphere within the organization.-Foster collaborations and partnerships within the arts and local communities.-Design, coordinate, and lead chorus programming, including concerts and outreach projects.-Oversee logistical and artistic details for community performances.-Supervise music-related staff and volunteers.-Facilitate the work of the Music Advisory Committee.-Contribute to the development and financial aspects of the organization.-Maintain open communication with the Chorus Board and other chorus leadership.-Engage in professional development and participation in relevant organizations.Preferred Qualifications-BA or higher degree in Music with an emphasis on performance or choral conducting or equivalent conducting experience.-Experience working with community-based choruses and diverse singers.-Proven ability to design and execute cohesive concert programs.-Strong leadership and teamwork skills.-Commitment to diversity and inclusion.-Excellent written and verbal communication.-Prior experience as an Artistic Director or Executive Director.How to ApplyIf you're passionate about our mission and want to take the helm as our Artistic Director, please submit the following to by November 15, 2023:-A letter of interest.-Resume or Curriculum Vitae.-Samples of programming for previous concerts.-Samples of recordings of previous concerts via YouTube link.About PHXGMCFounded in 1991, PHXGMC is dedicated to uniting, inspiring, educating, and entertaining diverse audiences, members, allies, and partners through music. We address important societal issues through our performances and collaborations, providing a safe space for local artists to express themselves authentically.Equal Opportunity EmployerPHXGMC is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all federal and state regulations. We do not discriminate based on ethnicity, national origin, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, color, ancestry, genetic information, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability.

