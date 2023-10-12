Health Ministry of Gaza warns of potential healthcare services disruption

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza issued a warning about a potential interruption of healthcare services throughout the Gaza Strip. This is due to the insufficient number of beds in hospitals to accommodate those injured by Israel's bombardments.



"Hospitals have run out of bed capacity. The injured and ill people are on the floor as the Israeli aggression intensifies," the ministry stated in a declaration.



It mentioned that Israel's ongoing reduction of electricity, water, and fuel supplies "poses a danger to the lives of the injured and ill and will lead to a disastrous health and environmental catastrophe."



"We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the lives of the injured and ill, as it exhausted the health system and weakened its capacity," it further mentioned.



The ministry alerted that the health condition in Gaza "can't bear silence" and "there must be immediate action to secure a safe corridor for medical supplies."



The declaration from Gaza's health authorities coincides with the escalation of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in a significant increase in the number of people requiring medical and healthcare assistance.

