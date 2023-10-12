Hamas releases Israeli woman, her two children from captivity

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Palestinian group Hamas released an Israeli woman and her two children who had been in their captivity.



A video broadcast by a Qatari news agency, showed a woman wearing a blue and pink jacket walking toward one of her children, and they shared an emotional embrace as Hamas fighters withdrew. The location appeared to be near the Gaza border fence.



It's worth noting that Al Jazeera did not specify the exact date and time of the release in the video.



According to Israeli media, including the Times of Israel news website, it is believed that the release occurred on the same day as Hamas's surprise attack against Israeli targets near Gaza, which was on Saturday.



The exact number of captives taken by Hamas fighters during their attack is not known.



Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood early on Saturday, launching a barrage of rockets and conducting infiltrations into Israel by land, air, and sea. This attack was declared in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, which is under occupation, and the escalating violence from settlers against Palestinians.

