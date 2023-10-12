Gaza’s Health Ministry declares Israeli raids cause nearly 1,200 deaths, 5,000 injuries

(MENAFN) Early on Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry declared that the amount of Palestinians murdered in Israeli raids has soared to approximately 1,200, with almost 5,000 injured.



Yusuf Abu al-Reesh, Deputy Health Minister, went to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza to look at the condition of healthcare facilities.



Talking at a news meeting following the assessment, al-Reesh declared: “the number of martyrs has approached 1,200 and there are approximately 5,000 injured."



He pointed out that a larger amount of the deceased and injured are women, children as well as old people.



In an earlier declaration, the Health Ministry stated that Gaza's hospitals were functioning at maximum capability because of the rising Israeli raids.



In a news article, Health Ministry representative Esref al-Kudra further stated that as a result of congestion, patients as well as wounded were being lodged on hospital floors and getting treatment in that way.



Al-Kudra stressed that the Israeli occupation is to blame for this, cautioning that Israel's continued cutting off of fuel, water, as well as energy presents a "serious danger" and that "a severe environmental and health catastrophe could occur."

