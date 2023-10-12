CD3 Antibody Clinical Trials Market Opportunity Insight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delhi, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD3 Antibodies Market, Dosage, Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:



The discovery of CD3 and its essential function in antigen detection and immune response revealed its therapeutic promise for the treatment of cancer and other disorders. This has elevated CD3 to the top of the list of promising targetable proteins that can be interacted with to either boost or inhibit an immune response as desired. Muromonab-CD3 was the first CD3 antibody to be developed, and approved by the US FDA, marking a significant milestone in the therapeutic domain and a catalyst for the development of CD3 antibodies. The CD3 antibody market is currently highly lively, with several novel CD3-targeting antibodies getting regulatory approval and numerous more showing encouraging outcomes in clinical studies.

Muromonab-CD3 (OKT3) monoclonal antibody was used to prevent rejection in solid-organ transplantation; however, it was pulled from the market due to a high frequency of adverse events in patients. Catumaxomab, a monoclonal bispecific trifunctional antibody sold as Removab for cancer treatment, was also withdrawn from the market for commercial reasons.

The next CD3 antibody to enter the market was Amgen's Blincyto. It was first approved by the FDA in 2014 and the EMA in 2015, and it has since obtained multiple approvals for treating different patient subsets with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Blincyto's potential as an effective CD3 antibody, paired with its market success, was a major driving element in the CD3 antibodies industry, and as a result, nine CD3 antibodies have been approved so far. These are Blincyto, Kimmtrak, Tecvayli, Tzield, Lunsumio, Columvi, Epkinly, Talvey, and Elrexfio. Except for Tzield, all of these were approved under either the FDA's accelerated approval process or the European Medicines Agency's conditional marketing authorization route. Furthermore, with the exception of Blincyto, all these CD3 antibodies are still pending complete regulatory approval.

In terms of commercial presentation, Blincyto has clearly outperformed the competition, considering the fact that it has been on the market since 2015 and has acquired regulatory approval in over 75 countries, allowing it to create a loyal patient base. Other CD3 antibodies, on the other hand, have primarily been approved only in the US and the EU. The global CD3 antibodies market generated revenue of US$ 728.78 million in revenue in 2022, a considerable rise from the US$ 472 million reported in 2021. Furthermore, in the first half of 2023, the CD3 antibodies market was valued at US$ 542.87 million, demonstrating a significant increase in drug sales due to the market entrance of multiple novel CD3-targeting antibodies.

As a result, while Blincyto is dominating the global CD3 antibody market, other antibodies have already begun challenging its position in the market. Nevertheless, Blincyto is expected to be top revenue generator for the CD3 antibodies market for a long time considering the lack of efficient treatments for its indication acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

All these approved CD3 antibodies have been approved for treating cancer with the exception of Tzield (teplizumab), the first and only immunomodulatory treatment to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes in both adult and pediatric patients. The development and approval of Tzield has opened another avenue for the exploration of CD3 antibodies in indications outside of cancer. Preclinical and clinical candidates are now being studied in different autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, and candidates like Foralumab from Tiziana Life Sciences have shown promise. Though cancer CD3 antibodies in development for cancer are dominating research studies and clinical trials, Teplizumab and Foralumab suggest the potential for expansion of CD3 antibodies to other indications.

The market for CD3 antibodies is vibrant, with several drugs currently in the market and a few more approval marketing approval after demonstrating acceptable results in clinical trials. In addition, some others like TAK-186 are taking a unique route of action, with guarantee their safety and efficacy. In respect to this, technological platforms have taken a central role in making this happen. Many prominent companies including BioAtla, Regeneron, CytomX Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Gilead and Xencor, are developing CD3 antibodies, some of whose candidates are being developed as first-in-class bispecific antibodies. Therefore, the CD3 antibodies market holds a lot of potential, most of which is still unexplored, which need to be taken into account by new CD3 antibodies to make a mark at the global level.





