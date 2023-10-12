HMC Premier Platinum Partner For 2023 Planetree International Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Executive leaders of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) participated in the 2023 International Conference on Person-Centered Care in Boston, Massachusetts, October 8 to 11, to represent HMC as the event's Premier Platinum Partner.

Now in its 31st year, the Planetree International Conference is the leading conference in the field of person-centered care, an approach to healthcare delivery that prioritizes the active participation of patients and their families with an emphasis on partnership, compassion, transparency, and equity.

The 2023 program highlighted the connection between quality and safety and Person-Centered care, with a spotlight on caregiver wellbeing and healthcare sustainability.

Nasser Al Naimi, chair of delegation from Qatar to the prestigious event and deputy chief of Quality of HMC's Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute participated in the conference along with fellow HMC leaders, Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Communicable Disease Center; Dr. Khalid Al Jalham, Director of Ambulatory Care Center, and Nayef Al Shamari, Executive Director of Corporate Communications.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering once again with Planetree International to deliver this conference. HMC's Person-Centered Care journey is transforming how we deliver care to our patients. Our Person-Centered care program drives our overall quality improvement efforts of identifying areas for improvement It is also driving our teams to find innovative ways to enhance the patient experience to ensure they receive the best care possible,” Al Naimi said.

“We are so proud to be partnering with Hamad Medical Corporation on the 2023 Planetree Conference,” said Susan Frampton, PhD, President of Planetree International.“HMC is deeply committed to humanizing the healthcare experience through person-centered culture. This commitment is transforming how healthcare is experienced by its patients, staff, and communities.”