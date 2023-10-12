9Th Katara Festival For Arabic Novel Begins Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 9th edition of the Katara Festival for Arabic Novel is set to kick off on Friday, October 13 and will run until October 20, according to an announcement by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, on its official social media accounts

Katara revealed that the total prize for the award amounts to $345,000 which emphasised its commitment to fostering literary talent.

Within this prize fund, a $30,000 allotment is earmarked for the published Qatari novel category, while $45,000 is dedicated to the unpublished novel category, with three winners each receiving $15,000. The recognition extends further to the unpublished studies and unpublished novel categories with total prize of $90,000 each, with each group of three winners securing $30,000 each. The Katara Festival for Arabic Novel is an annual accolade that Katara initiated in 2014. The Cultural Village Foundation takes charge of its management, offering unwavering support and diligent supervision through a designated committee.

The primary objective of the award is to reinforce the prominence of exceptional Arab novels on both the regional and global literary stages. It also serves as a catalyst for inspiring and acknowledging the creative efforts of Arab novelists, motivating them to explore wider realms of ingenuity and excellence.

These aspirations are intended to drive heightened interest in and demand for Arabic novels while enhancing cultural and intellectual awareness.

The said award proudly upholds the principles of independence, transparency, and integrity throughout the candidate selection process. Additionally, it actively promotes the translation of the works of awardees into English and French, facilitating the publication and marketing of unpublished novels. This award also provides an opportunity for competition, benefiting both publishing houses and novelists, and thus contributing to the continuous enrichment of the Arabic literary landscape.