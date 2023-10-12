Qatar Participates In GCC Traffic Directors Extraordinary Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 40th extraordinary meeting of the General Directors of Traffic of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Acting Director-General of Traffic Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to enhancing cooperation in the traffic field within the framework of joint Gulf security action.