Qatar Participates In GCC Traffic Directors Extraordinary Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 40th extraordinary meeting of the General Directors of Traffic of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which was held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by Acting Director-General of Traffic Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani.
The meeting discussed a number of topics related to enhancing cooperation in the traffic field within the framework of joint Gulf security action.
MENAFN12102023000063011010ID1107229790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.