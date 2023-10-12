Qatar's Biodegradable Cutlery Pioneer Takes Centre Stage At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Biodegradable cutleries are being used at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha to promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Envara, the region's first manufacturer of biodegradable cutlery, was made an official supplier during the six-month event to support the mission.

They manufacture and supply biodegradable cutlery alternatives to single-use plastic made from up-cycled food waste, designed to decompose within one year.

“We feel grateful that Expo 2023 Doha is giving us the opportunity and exposure to local and international vendors. We are confident that after knowing the quality of our products, they will continue to choose eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic utensils,” Abdullah Shaat, co-founder of Enavra, said in an interview with The Peninsula.

Being a local manufacturer, Enavra says they are prepared to supply to the demand over six months.

“We can supply as much as needed as we have a good production capacity,” said Shaat.

Abdullah Shaat and Saoud Al Emadi graduates of Texas A&M at Qatar, a partner university of Qatar Foundation, founded Envara.

“The inspiration for Envara stemmed from our unwavering commitment to forging a sustainable future with minimal plastic waste. We also recognised a market gap in eco-friendly products that often lacked quality,” said Shaat.

Envara's journey began in 2020 when the founders started supplying biodegradable cutlery and straws. By late 2021, they decided to localise production, and by the end of 2022, Envara had become the region's first manufacturer of biodegradable cutlery.“To date, we have replaced over 12 tonnes of plastic in the market,” said Shaat.

Envara's innovative approach centres around using fruit seeds as the core component for its biodegradable cutlery and straws. Through a specialised process, these fruit seeds are modified to exhibit plastic-like characteristics while remaining completely biodegradable.

“While the processing of fruit seeds occurs outside Qatar, all other stages, including design, molding, and packaging, take place within the country,” said Shaat. He discussed some of the challenges they faced in entering the emerging bio-plastic market, characterised by high costs and limited awareness regarding product quality. He emphasised that they are working to introduce their company as a business and as a catalyst for changing mindsets toward sustainable products.

Over the past three years, the demand for biodegradable products has steadily risen, and Shaat anticipates that this trend will continue as the world increasingly embraces sustainability. He highlighted the growing awareness but also expressed the company's commitment to amplify visibility further and emphasise the importance of phasing out plastic disposables.