Deaths From Heart Attack Significantly Reduced Due To Timely Interventions

Doha, Qatar: The Heart Hospital, in collaboration with Hamad International Training Center (HITC) and Kulluna for Healthy Heart, has hosted 10 days of activities at Place Vendome, Heart Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, Rumailah Hospital, Hazm Mubairek General Hospital and the Communicable Disease Center to highlight World Heart Day, under the theme:“Knowing about heart disease, can protect your heart. Healthy heart is the key to healthy life.”

The World Heart Day campaign was raising awareness on the importance of preventing heart diseases as well as offer education on the risk factors associated with them. The event featured one-kilometer walkathon at Place Vendome, questions and answers games, presentations, rewards offer, vital signs checking (blood sugar, BP and cholesterol testing), as well as smoking cessation advice and consultation.

Dr. Nidal Asaad, CEO and Medical Director of Heart Hospital stated that raising awareness of heart diseases is vital as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally.

“The World Heart Federation says over 20.5 million people die from CVDs each year, while the World Health Organization estimates CVDs represent 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths from CVDs, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. World Heart Day, on September 29, is an opportunity to highlight the actions that individuals can take to prevent and manage CVD. This year's campaign focuses on the essential step of knowing our hearts first. Because when we know more, we can take better care. 80% of premature CVD deaths are preventable,” he said.

According to him, timely interventions of specialists at the Heart Hospital who promptly offer diagnostic and interventional cardiac catherization to heart attack patients has led to a reduction in death rate from heart attack from 5% to around 1%.“The number of heart attack cases increased in Qatar in the past five years, which led to the number of diagnostic and interventional cardiac catherization at the Heart Hospital to reach 9,000 cases in 2023 bringing the death rate from heart attack down significantly,” Dr. Asaad noted.

“Most CVDs can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet, obesity, and control of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. When you know your numbers – blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, Body Mass Index (BMI), you can take action to better manage your health. Lifestyle changes can help us manage and prevent cardiovascular disease,” he explained.

Dr. Khalid Abdulnoor, Kulluna Chairman and HITC Director said:“We are very pleased to have teamed up with the Heart Hospital to highlight World Heart Day and showcase some of our services at HITC and Kulluna for Healthy Heart.” He also emphasized the importance of regular checking of heart for pre-conditions that can cause heart diseases and the need to detect and diagnose heart diseases early.

World Heart Day has been observed for over two decades by the World Heart Federation which has been leading the World Heart Day movement – informing people around the world that cardiovascular disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death globally.