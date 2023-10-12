Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Admission To Trading On The AQSE Growth Market In London, UK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc. (“Mydecine” or the“Company”) (NEO:MYCO) (AQSE: MYIG) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) , a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, announces that it has completed its admission to the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market (“ AQSE ”) and that trading commenced at 8:00 A.M. GMT on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 (" Admission ") under the ticker "MYIG".



Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing wellbeing.



The Companies various families of Novel 2nd generation molecules are showing significant improvements over the first generation of psychedelic treatments. The Company has taken the approach that, in order to have a truly successful drug that is accessible by all, numerous modifications need to be made to the first generation MDMA or Psilocybin molecules, most notably shortening the half-life while keeping the experience integrity intact.



The Company is currently working with its pre-clinical team at the University of Alberta to work these molecules through the Investigational New Drug enabling stage with the intent to put them into human clinical studies expected to commence in 2024.

The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy covering novel molecules, drug formulations, delivery mechanisms, and methods of production. The Company believes this covers all described drug development activities in our named pipeline and clinical trials. The Company has filed these applications both in the United States and through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for protection in all jurisdictions in which the Company does business.



Management Commentary:

Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company stated,“We are incredibly excited to list our securities for trading in the UK on the AQSE Growth Market. We believe Mydecine is at a pivotal phase in its development and look forward to increased exposure to UK and European investors alike”.

The Company will have a dual listing with its common shares fully fungible through a CREST Depositary Interest ("CDI"). The CDIs will carry the same ISIN as the Common Shares listed in Canada on NEO. The issued share capital of Mydecine comprises 45,207,458 common shares.

Sector Classification:

The Company is classified as a Healthcare company on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange.

This announcement, together with any documents incorporated by reference, shall be deemed to constitute an admission document for the purposes of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers – Access. It has not been approved or reviewed by the Aquis Stock Exchange or the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Directors are of the opinion, having made due and careful enquiry, that the working capital available to the Company is sufficient for a period of at least twelve months following admission.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

