UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 Commences In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi,11 October 2023: The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023, which is hosted by the UAE and will go on for two days, has commenced in Abu Dhabi, aiming to continue enhancing the efficiency of the national ecosystem to respond to emergency incidents in the nuclear energy sector.

The exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and includes simulation of various scenarios of emergency cases that could happen at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the surrounding vicinity, to assess the level of preparedness to rapidly respond to such cases, in line with most advanced international practices of safety, security and transparency.





The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 is organised by Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with a number of various strategic stakeholders including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Deference, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority,

the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).



Strategic stakeholders taking part in the exercise have completed their preparedness for this event by conducting a table drill to discuss roles and responsibilities to be assumed by each respective authority, noting that Abu Dhabi Police has also conducted a pilot drill that included a simulation for hazards excepted to happen.

UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 aims to highlight the efforts related to safety, functionality and transparency of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, which contributes to diversifying energy resources and supplying energy to houses, companies and government facilities, while reducing carbon emissions across the UAE.



The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 has been designed to be held biennially as it is a basic requirement on the list of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation for preparedness to respond to emergency incidents at nuclear facilities, (FANR-REG-12), that necessitates nuclear operators to have an integrated ecosystem to address and respond to emergency cases related to nuclear incidents and radiation, in collaboration with relevant authorities.