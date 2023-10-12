Israeli Forces Detain 35 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Israeli forces launched a wide-scale arrest campaign in the West Bank on Thursday morning, targeting members of the Hamas movement. Simultaneously, clashes erupted in various areas and armed confrontations took place between armed groups and the occupation soldiers, notably in Jenin, Qalqilya, and Jericho.According to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israeli troops arrested 35 Palestinians, including Hamas leaders, activists, and former prisoners, following raids and searches of their family homes.The detainees were transferred for interrogation by the Israeli security agencies, under the pretext of their alleged involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.