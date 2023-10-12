3 Palestinians Injured By Israeli Fire In Jenin

Ramallah, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were wounded by live bullets amid clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin early Thursday.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported in a statement that the occupation troops stormed Jenin, and fired live ammunition and toxic gas bombs, leaving three youths injured.Additionally, the PRCS indicated that the injured were taken to Jenin Governmental Hospital.

