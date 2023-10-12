Isotonic Drinks Market Size To Reach $7.78 Billion | Musclematic, Pepsico, Oshee, BA Sports Nutrition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global isotonic drinks market generated $1.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.78 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in consciousness regarding healthy lifestyle adoption and the preference for staying fit has increased consumer indulgence in energy drinks products. Moreover, increase in prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases worldwide further boost the isotonic drinks market growth . Furthermore, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, the prevalence of diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, cancer, and other health disorders has substantially increased. This encourages the consumers to adopt physical activities such as meditation, yoga, athletics, and others, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the isotonic drink manufacturers.

Leading players of the global isotonic drinks market analyzed in the research include Lucozade Ribena Suntory, The Coca-Cola Company, Luxottica, Hercules Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Musclematic, PepsiCo, Oshee, BA Sports Nutrition, LLC, Bigflex Lifescience, Decathlon SA, and NDurance (Pvt) Ltd.

Isotonic drinks are been marketed with the claim that these products give an energy boost to improve physical and cognitive performance. Moreover, manufacturers recently have shifted their consumer focus from athletes to young people. Isotonic drinks are aggressively marketed in places popular with teens and young adults. The large amount of caffeine in energy drinks provides the consumer with the desirable effects of improved memory, increased alertness, and elevated mood. With these qualities, energy drinks are being popular in every age group and hence it is reflecting in sales as well as volumes which has also significantly contributed toward growth of the isotonic drink market trends.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global isotonic drinks market based on form, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Based on form, the liquid segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global isotonic drinks market, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

