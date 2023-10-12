St Heliers Dental Hygiene Expert: Remove Plaque Build Up & Prevent Cavities

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 11, 2023 12:00 am - Auckland, NZ - Dr Dave Richards - Dentist St Heliers - 09 585 0205 - has the best dental hygiene treatment to keep your teeth healthy and looking their best. Care for your smile with Natural Smile Dental.

Myth: Brushing daily keeps the dentist away.

Of course, it is absolutely essential to brush your teeth twice a day, but regular brushing (and the occasional flossing) isn't going to maintain the level of oral health your teeth deserve! Head off dental issues before they start with regular deep cleaning treatments from Natural Smile Dental!

The practice's dental hygiene treatment utilizes EMS Airflow technology to remove persistent stains, plaque, and tartar through a combination of air, warm water, and erythritol powder. Using high-powered cleaning jets, the dentists at Natural Smile Dental can access even the hardest-to-reach areas, removing biofilm, plaque, and tartar above and below your gum without painful scraping. Pain-free dentistry is the only kind of dentistry we want to hear about, right?

Natural Smile Dental's dental hygiene treatment includes a pre-examination to assess your teeth and gum health. The practice's oral health therapists will then perform a deep, professional clean before alerting you to any areas of concern. Following treatment, the team provides you with a recommended care plan to keep teeth and gums healthy. So get that flossing going... and I don't mean the dance move!

As explained by the practice, regular professional cleaning from a dentist is a crucial factor in maintaining good oral health. EMS airflow technology enables Natural Smile Dentist therapists to clean your teeth painlessly, all the way down to the root - something regular daily brushing cannot achieve. By using a painted-on highlighting dye, oral health therapists can see and remove any damaging plaque that could develop into tartar and, consequently, gum disease.

Natural Smile Dental explains the following:“Regular dental hygiene treatments help you to avoid gingivitis and periodontitis, which are bacterial gum diseases that are hard to detect until they are advanced and could potentially cause lasting damage to your gums and teeth.”

The practice recommends that you book your dental hygiene treatments every six to twelve months, depending on your oral health. You can easily schedule an appointment through Natural Smile Dental's online booking form so no more excuses... your teeth deserve it.

Another cosmetic dentistry treatment offered by the practice is its crown service for full-tooth restoration. Natural Smile Dental ensures that crowns are colour-matched to your original teeth using porcelain paint to reflect your natural markings and shades. Using computer-aided technology (CEREC), the clinic makes crowns from strong ceramic material to ensure longevity and durability. Go to to find out more.

The practice also offers a dental implant service for patients needing to replace one, or more, missing or broken teeth. Dental implants from Natural Smile Dental are a good choice for those looking for a natural, permanent solution to tooth loss.

