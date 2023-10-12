Citytech Software DMCC To Unleash The Power Of Digital Innovation At GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 11, 2023 2:09 am - Meet our Consultants at the GITEX Technology Week in Hall 7, Booth H7-10 to discuss your business requirements.

Dubai, UAE, October 10th, 2023: The digital economy converges in the world's largest tech and startup event of the year, GITEX Global. Citytech Software has been a part of this coveted event for decades and will mark its presence this year with a plethora of updates to its leading HRMS in the region, Paylite. Unmatched in size and scale, Citytech has been an active member of GITEX since 2006.

This year will witness the launch of Paylite, the all-new powerful HRMS designed for modern enterprises. The platform has a technology upgrade and has moved to the feature-rich Microsoft Blazor framework. This has made Paylite HRMS more user-friendly and the UI/ UX is as per modern trends. The re-platforming has greatly enhanced the performance of the app and improved the existing functionality.

With Paylite our utmost goal is“more configuration and less customization” that will allow users to configure workflows according to organizational needs. This is a paradigm shift from earlier versions that incorporated more customization. The autonomy to configure workflows will grant organizations further freedom to own their processes without depending on our Consultants for every customization need.

“GITEX Global boasts of an international footprint of global brands and leaders converging in a single space. It is a platform to share ideas, witness world-class innovation, and realize the impact of this tech fusion on society and our future. Citytech Software has been an esteemed part of the conclave for the last few decades and will leverage the platform to showcase its flagship software, Paylite, along with aiding our guests with MS Business Central best practices, guides, implementation procedures, eCommerce development, mobile app development, and helping businesses establish a credible online brand”, said Rabindra Banthia, Managing Director, Citytech Software.

About Citytech Software:

Established in 1993, Citytech Software is a trusted partner for implementing Magento B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions for customers across the globe. We have development and support centers in India and Dubai.

Citytech Software DMCCUnit 1308, Jumeriah Bay Tower, Plot No X3, Jumeriah Lake Towers, PO Box 128151, Dubai, UAE