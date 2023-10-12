AVTODOM Ducati Launches Seasonal Motorcycle Storage Service 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 11, 2023 10:28 am - AVTODOM Ducati offers customers seasonal motorcycle storage privileges. You can use the service at a special price of 15 000 rubles in September.

Choosing a place for winter parking is a very important issue. Maintaining the technical characteristics of the motorcycle depends on this. Leaving a motorcycle on the street is extremely unsafe. Sudden temperature changes can lead to unwanted breakdowns. Storing a motorcycle in a garage is the most popular option. However, the danger of temperature changes remains if the garage is not heated. In addition, corrosion is possible due to humidity and condensation accumulation on the walls of the room. Many motorcycle owners prefer to leave them at the dacha. However, this is not the safest option.

The best way out is to entrust the seasonal storage of motorcycle to professionals. AVTODOM Ducati provides customers with the service of seasonal storage of any motorcycle in a heated indoor parking lot at the dealership. Thorough washing of the motorcycle, preservation before long periods of inactivity, monitoring tire pressure and preparation for delivery are included in the range of services. The cost of winter storage of a motorcycle is 15 000 rubles for 6 months or 2 500 rubles per month. In addition, customers who use the seasonal storage service receive a discount on motorcycle maintenance. AVTODOM Ducati has also launched a new seasonal storage promotion as a gift when purchasing a new motorcycle.

“Choosing a reliable place to store your motorcycle during the cold season is a matter of safety and maintaining its high performance. That is why AVTODOM Ducati offers customers an off-season motorcycle storage service. We are confident that fans of the brand will be happy to get rid of the hassle and entrust this work to professionals”, – Alexander Zhiglinsky, Head of the AVTODOM Ducati service, commented.

