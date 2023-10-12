Jeff Karpel Addresses Case Load Data And Management Systems At National Conference

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 11, 2023 10:47 am - Karpel addressed what prosecutors need to establish workloads with accurate data entry and how to utilize a case management system.

ST. LOUIS, MO -- Karpel Solutions announces founder and CEO Jeff Karpel was selected to address a national audience of leading prosecuting attorneys at a summer conference held by the Prosecutors' Center for Excellence and its National Best Practices Committee.

Karpel spoke on Collecting Caseload Data Through a Case Management System. He addressed what prosecutors need to establish workloads with accurate data entry and how to utilize a case management system.

He highlighted the benefits of the PROSECUTORbyKarpel case management system, used by prosecuting attorneys nationwide, which has grown to be the largest criminal case management software in America. Included is person centric case management, case information and video evidence integration. The system can also automate case assignments, assign cases based on workload, monitor charging decisions, and features internal and external dashboards.

“It was exciting and insightful to interact with a number of the top prosecuting attorneys in the country,” Karpel said.“They were anxious to learn how our software can help them better manage their data and caseloads. I am grateful to the Prosecutor's Center for Excellence who made this opportunity possible.”

The Prosecutors' Center for Excellence assists prosecutors with creating a fair and equitable criminal justice system, enhancing community trust, and implementing the initiatives of a modern prosecutor office. Prosecutors have an ethical duty to protect public safety as well as the rights of the accused and must keep abreast of the rapid changes and the flow of recommendations impacting their work. PCE is dedicated to assisting prosecutors with these challenges.



Jeff Karpel, in addition to his duties with Karpel Solutions, is the founder of the Karpel Foundation a non-profit organization which awards grants and funding opportunities to governmental entities and/or individuals dedicated to an improved and more efficient criminal justice system. Their mission is to promote transparency and accountability through data-driven innovation that informs and advances smart criminal justice policies and improved outcomes for all. For more information visit Karpel Foundation.

Jeff Karpel, in addition to his duties with Karpel Solutions, is the founder of the Karpel Foundation a non-profit organization which awards grants and funding opportunities to governmental entities and/or individuals dedicated to an improved and more efficient criminal justice system. Their mission is to promote transparency and accountability through data-driven innovation that informs and advances smart criminal justice policies and improved outcomes for all. For more information visit Karpel Foundation.