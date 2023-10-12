Hodusoft Is All Set To Participate In 43Rd GITEX GLOBAL 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 11, 2023 11:28 pm - HoduSoft, one of the prominent providers of innovative unified communications solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 43rd GITEX GLOBAL 2023.

HoduSoft, one of the prominent providers of innovative unified communications solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 43rd GITEX GLOBAL 2023. This premier technology event presents a dynamic platform for showcasing innovative technologies and fostering collaboration. Through this platform, industry experts will share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends and technologies in the unified communication sector.

Here are the key details of the event-

Event- GITEX Technology Week 2023

Date- 16 to 20 October

Venue- Dubai World Trade Centre

HoduSoft is all set to demonstrate its innovative products in this highly anticipated and influential technology event. This will allow potential customers to experience HoduSoft's services firsthand and understand their benefits. Some of the key highlights of HoduSoft in this event include-

HoduCC- Call and Contact Center Software

HoduPBX- IP PBX Software

HoduBlast- Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software

All these products are designed to enhance productivity, streamline communication, and provide businesses with the competitive edge they need.

Commenting on their participation, Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft said,“We are thrilled to be part of GITEX Technology Week 2023. This event is a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our innovative communication products. Through this event, we look forward to networking with industry peers, partners, and potential customers to build valuable connections for our business.”

Kartik Khambhati further added,“The insights and information shared by the experts on this platform will help us to stay updated with industry developments and refine our services to stay ahead in the market. Overall, participating in Gitex Global as a unified communication service provider offers us a chance to showcase our services, connect with industry professionals, gain insights, and explore business opportunities on a global scale. We look forward to attending this event and contributing our efforts to shape the technology landscape.”

All GITEX 2023 attendees are invited to visit the HoduSoft booth to explore the latest in communication technology, discover innovative solutions, and engage with their team of experts who are passionate about transforming the way businesses communicate.

For more information about HoduSoft's products, visit- HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. All its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Contact Information:HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Kartik Khambhati707-708-4638Source:-