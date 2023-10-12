Chronicles Of Victory: October 12, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 16th day of the Second
Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Global TV
channel.
- The territory of Aghdam district came under fire from the
Armenian Armed Forces. The commander and large manpower of the
forces were killed .
- As a result of an exploded shell in the village of Kangarli,
Tartar district, Firudin Baylarov (born 1970) was seriously
injured and hospitalized.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video of the
destruction of three Armenian UAVs .
- Mobile support points for the Azerbaijani troops participating
in the hostilities were created.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared a video from the
liberated village of Suleymanly, Jabrayil district.
- The death toll as a result of missile attacks on Ganja city by
Armenia reached 10 people .
