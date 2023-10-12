Asian Development Bank, Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika Sign Loan Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) and Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika OJSC signed
a loan agreement worth 34 million manat ($20 million), Trend reports.
The ADB data shows that the loan will be aimed at supporting
female borrowers in Azerbaijan, as well as micro, small and
medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) involved in agricultural
production, processing and trading.
