Asian Development Bank, Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika Sign Loan Agreement

The ADB data shows that the loan will be aimed at supporting female borrowers in Azerbaijan, as well as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) involved in agricultural production, processing and trading.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.