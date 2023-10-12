Port-Adjacent Infrastructure Damaged As Russians Attack Odesa Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight drone attack on the Odesa region, warehouse facilities were damaged in the areas adjacent to the port, as well as detached houses.

The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Trying to bypass air defense systems, [enemy] suicide drones were moving from different directions, using complex trajectories and landscape peculiarities,” the report states.

Ukraine's air defense units intercepted four Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions in the Mykolaiv region and 10 in the Odesa region.

Meanwhile, Russian drones caused damage to warehouse facilities situated in the port-adjacent areas in the south of the Odesa region, as well as detached houses. Fires broke out. One civilian was reported injured.

A reminder that, on the night of October 12, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units downed 28 out of 33 enemy Shahed-type drones , attacking the country's territory.