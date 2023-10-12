Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 98 Times, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 11, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 98 times, having fired 500 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank guided weapons, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Twelve Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution was hit in the Beryslav district, as well as a cemetery in the Kherson district.

Following Russian shelling, four people were reported injured.