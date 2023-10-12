Calls For New China Debt Boom Miss The Big Picture

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Prominent Chinese economist Yu Yongding is kicking the Beijing hornet's nest with calls for forceful fiscal expansion at a moment when President Xi Jinping's team is veering in the other direction.

Yu, a former top People's Bank of China official who's now with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, argues that the“key to success” lies in a policy shift to“use fiscal and monetary levers to respond to growth and price data. Should both growth and inflation be sluggish, fiscal and monetary expansion are in order.”

In Yu's telling, the severity of headwinds bearing down on China require, in particular, a potent burst of public spending to restore demand and defeat deflationary forces . Instead, he worries, Xi's economic team is far too focused on“supply-side” remedies like tax cuts – and at the expense that China's potential growth would suffer in the long run.“Though few Western observers would acknowledge this,” Yu explains,“supply-side economics is more influential in China than in the US.”

Other than Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, it's hard to imagine many serious observers agreeing with Yu's fiscal and monetary expansion proposals – least of all, officials at the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking in Marrakech on Tuesday, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas called for“forceful action by the authorities” on a variety of fronts, not just looser fiscal policy.

Gourinchas argued that Xi's team should“help restructure struggling property developers, to make sure that there isn't any increase in financial instability, to make sure it remains localized in the real estate market and doesn't spread out into the broader financial system and help restore confidence of households.”

The suggestion here is that structural reforms and regulatory steps are needed to stabilize Asia's biggest economy. Of course, the IMF's take doesn't preclude increased

fiscal spending .

At the same time Gourinchas was speaking at an IMF event in Morocco, Beijing telegraphed moves to raise its budget deficit for 2023, suggesting a new fresh stimulus will accompany Xi's supply-side efforts to tame property markets.

As Bloomberg reports, Beijing may issue upwards of 1 trillion yuan (US$137 billion) of additional sovereign debt to finance new infrastructure projects. That would hike China's 2023 budget deficit above the 3% cap set in March.

This move may cheer Yu, who worries that Xi's inner circle is overly wedded to the debt-to-gross-domestic-policy provisions of the Maastricht Treaty, the founding accord of the European Union. It holds that the debt/GDP ratio can't exceed 3%.

In Yu's telling, Beijing has“pursued a cautious fiscal policy,” while the People's Bank of China has been“juggling too many objectives.” He lists them as“economic growth, employment, internal and external price stability, financial stability and even allocation of financial resources.”

In particular, Yu says, the PBOC has had to respond to the cyclical changes in the housing price index.“If the index rises sharply,” Yu explains,“the PBOC pulls back the monetary-policy reins. More broadly, the PBOC has committed not to pursue 'flood irrigation' – that is, flooding the economy with liquidity – but instead to stick to a 'precision drip-irrigation' approach.”