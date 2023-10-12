Japan’s Special Envoy to the OIC Bids Farewell to the Secretary-General

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 11 October 2023



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 11 October 2023, in his office, H.E. Mr. Izuru Shimmura, Special Envoy of Japan to the OIC, who was on a farewell visit to the General Secretariat after completion of his tour of duty.

Mr. Shimmura expressed his appreciation to the Secretary-General for the support extended to him and for the close working relationship between his office and the General Secretariat during his tenure as the first Special Envoy of Japan to the OIC.

The Secretary-General on his part thanked Mr. Shimmura for his contribution to the enhancement of the relations between the OIC and Japan and highlighted the close bilateral cooperation existing between Japan and OIC Member States.





